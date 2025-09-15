Instagram पर छाया Vintage Saree AI Trend, आप भी ऐसे बनाएं बॉलीवुड पोस्टर जैसा फोटो; नोट करें 15 कमाल के PROMPTs

Vintage Saree AI Trend (Photo-Gemini)

Vintage Saree AI Trend: इन दिनों इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) पर एक अनोखा ट्रेंड चल रहा है, जो सीधे तौर पर 80 और 90 के दशक की बॉलीवुड फिल्मों का एहसास दिला रहा है. इसमें न तो कोई फ्यूचरिस्टिक फिल्टर है और न ही किसी 3D मॉडल का जादू, बल्कि यूजर्स AI की मदद से अपनी साधारण तस्वीरों को क्लासिक साड़ी लुक में बदल रहे हैं. लाल रंग की साड़ी, हल्की लाइटिंग और रोमांटिक बैकग्राउंड के साथ बनाई गई ये तस्वीरें किसी पुरानी फिल्म के पोस्टर जैसी (Movie Poster Like Photo) लग रही हैं. इस ट्रेंड की खूबसूरती इसका पुराने दिनों की यादों को ताजा करने वाला एहसास है.

इस ट्रेंड की खासियत यह है कि इससे तस्वीरें बनाने के बाद वह न केवल खूबसूरत दिखती हैं, बल्कि 80 और 90 के दशक की फिल्मों का ग्लैमर भी दर्शाती हैं. लोग अपनी तस्वीरों को इस तरह एडिट करवा रहे हैं कि वे किसी रेट्रो फिल्म की तरह लगें. जेमिनी AI काNano Banana Tool इस ट्रेंड का सबसे बड़ा सहारा बना हुआ है, जिसकी मदद से साधारण तस्वीरों को भी फिल्मी टच दिया जा रहा है.

अपना विंटेज साड़ी लुक कैसे बनाएं?

अपने मोबाइल पर 'Gemini' ऐप डाउनलोड करें। यह Play Store और App Store दोनों पर उपलब्ध है.

Google अकाउंट से लॉग-इन करें.

अपनी साफ और अकेली फोटो अपलोड करें. ग्रुप फोटो या ब्वर फोटो अपलोड न करें.

ऐप में प्रॉम्प्ट टाइप करें, जैसे, ''90s Bollywood red saree, soft lighting, romantic backdrop, cinematic poster.''

कुछ ही सेकंड में, आपको अपनी फोटो को क्लासिक फिल्मी स्टाइल में बदलने और उसे डाउनलोड करने का विकल्प मिलेगा.

विंटेज साड़ियों के लिए 5 इमेज प्रॉम्प्ट

प्रॉम्प्ट_1: ''Create a print style aesthetic with retro saree and two piece suit, evoking a 90s movie feel, Looking each other smiling. The couple should wear black and brown outfit, with a flower tucked in a girls hair, standing against a deep wall with sunlight shadow in golden tones. #Lo krlo gemini se''

प्रॉम्प्ट_2: ''In a perfect plain chiffon saree red color Pinteresty aesthetic retro saree. It must feel like a 90s movie dark brown wavy curly hair with a small flower tucked visibly into her curls and romanticising windy environment. The girl is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_3: ''Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped a perfect red Pinteresty aesthetic saree. Retain 100% facial details from attached image, it must feel like a 90’s movie red hai baddie with a small flower tuck visibly at curls and traditional earrings and windy environment romanticisin The girl is standing against a solid walde shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_4: Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped a perfect south indian dress Pinteresty aesthetic saree. Retain 100% facial details from attached image, it must feel like a 90’s movie black hai baddie with a small flower tuck visibly at curls and traditional earrings and windy environment romanticisin The girl is standing against a solid walde shadows and contrast drama, old movie effect creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_5: ''Full body, hyper-realistic 8K portrait, height 5ft 5inch , face unchanged from the reference picture, she is a well groomed with straight to minimal curly black hair , wearing a red chiffon saree translucent floral saree, showing an Indian singer sitting barefoot on the edge of a rustic boat in calm blue waters. Lotus in the water, romantically environment.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_6: ''A beautiful woman [exact face from the image] in Navratri traditional Indian attire, possibly a (colour of the lehenga) lehenga choli, with intricate embroidery . She has long, wavy black hair and is looking slightly to her right. The image has warm lighting, suggesting either sunrise or sunset, creating a dramatic shadow on the wall behind her. She is holding what appears to be a dandiya stick.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_7: ''A vibrant lifestyle portrait of a young digital creator in a cozy indoor setting, holding a phone with a relaxed smile. Dressed casually with a beanie and headphones around his neck, he's surrounded by glowing Instagram-style neon elements like "Poll," "Ask me a question," emojis, and floating hearts. The word "STORYTELLER" glows in bold neon script across the image, highlighting his creative identity. Warm, modern, and content-driven.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_8: ''In a perfect plain chiffon saree red color Pinterest aesthetic retro saree. It must feel like a 90s movie dark brown wavy curly hair with a small flower tucked visibly into her curls and romanticising windy environment. The girl is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and confrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_9: ''Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect plain chiffon saree yellow color Pinteresty aesthetic retro saree. It must feel like a 90s movie dark brown wavy curly hair with a small flower tucked visibly into her curls and romanticising windy environment. The girl is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_10: ''Create a retro, vintage-inspired image - grainy yet bright based on the reference picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect blue cotton saree with small white flower prints, paired with a white blouse with sleeves above the elbow, styled in a Pinterest-inspired aesthetic. The vibe must capture the essence of a 90s movie dark-brown- hairedbaddie, with silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is sitting on a wooden bench as a few leaves blovw in the air, while dramatic contrastsadd mystery and artistry to the scene, creating amoody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is readinga book.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_11: ''Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect an elegant royal blue silk saree with golden motifs and a golden border, in Pinteresty aesthetic retro saree. It must feel like a 90s movie brown hair baddie with a small flower tucked visibly into her curls and romanticising windy environment. The girl is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm witha golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_12: ''Create a retro, vintage-inspired image grainy yet bright - based on the reference picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect plain purple saree paired with a black sleeveless blouse on it, Pinterest style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a 90s movie dark brown -haired baddie, with silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She stands against a old wooden door, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Make a pose like she is adjusting her saree.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_13: ''Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect black color Pinterest's aesthetic retro saree. It must feel like a 90s movie brown hair baddie with a small flower tucked visibly into her curls and romanticizing windy environment. The girl is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective.''

प्रॉम्प्ट_14: "Transform my uploaded portrait into a vintage Bollywood poster style while keeping my facial features intact. Add a flowing red saree draped elegantly, soft golden hour lighting, romantic retro background, subtle film grain, and cinematic depth.”

प्रॉम्प्ट_15: “Apply a retro 90s Bollywood makeover to the uploaded photo. Maintain the original pose and expression. Overlay soft warm lighting, add a classic silk saree in red with delicate pleats, and a nostalgic cinematic background with gentle bokeh.”

यह इतना लोकप्रिय क्यों हो रहा है?

लोग इस ट्रेंड में अपनी यादें और बॉलीवुड का पुराना रोमांस, दोनों देख रहे हैं. Pinterest जैसी सॉफ्ट एस्थेटिक स्टाइल और रेट्रो फिल्मों के तड़के को मिलाकर, ये एडिट इंस्टा पर वायरल हो गए हैं. हर कोई चाहता है कि उसकी तस्वीर किसी बॉलीवुड पोस्टर जैसी दिखे, और इसीलिए यह ट्रेंड तेजी से बढ़ रहा है.