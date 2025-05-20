Preity Zinta Breaks Silence on Morphed Hug Picture: प्रीति जिंटा ने वैभव सूर्यवंशी को लगाने वाली वायरल तस्वीरों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

Preity Zinta Breaks Silence on Morphed Hug Picture: राजस्थान रॉयल्स और पंजाब किंग्स के बीच 18 मई को जयपुर में खेले गए आईपीएल 2025 मैच के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक फेक तस्वीर वायरल हो गई, जिसमें दावा किया गया कि पंजाब किंग्स की को-ओनर प्रीति जिंटा ने 14 वर्षीय वैभव सूर्यवंशी को गले लगाया. हालांकि, सच्चाई ये है कि वायरल तस्वीर मोर्फ्ड है और ऐसा कोई पल असल में नहीं हुआ. राजस्थान रॉयल्स द्वारा जारी असली वीडियो में प्रीति जिंटा बस हाथ मिलाते और बातचीत करती नजर आईं. इस वायरल कंटेंट पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए प्रीति ने कहा कि वह 'सप्राइज्ड' हैं कि इस तरह की झूठी खबरें इतनी तेजी से फैल रही हैं.he was 'surprised' at this.

 सूर्यवंशी को गले लगाती प्रीति जिंटा की मॉर्फ्ड तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

वैभव सूर्यवंशी को गले लगाने वाली एडिटेड तस्वीरें वायरल होने पर बोलीं प्रीति जिंटा

