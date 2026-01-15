BMC Election Voting Live Updates: हेमा मालिनी, नाना पाटेकर समेत इन बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने डाला वोट, लोगों को अपने मतों का इस्तेमाल करने की अपील की
हेमा मालिनी और नाना पाटेकर (Photo Credit: X Formerly Twitter)

BMC Election 2026 Live Update: मुंबई में आज बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका (BMC) चुनाव के लिए मतदान हो रहा है. चार साल से प्रशासक के अधीन चल रही देश की सबसे अमीर नगर निगम के लिए 227 वार्डों में मतदाता अपने प्रतिनिधि चुनेंगे. सुबह से ही कई मतदान केंद्रों पर लंबी कतारें देखी गईं, वहीं चुनाव आयोग ने शांतिपूर्ण और निष्पक्ष मतदान के लिए कड़े इंतजाम किए हैं. इस बीच बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री और बीजेपी सांसद हेमा मालिनी ने BMC चुनावों के लिए मुंबई के एक पोलिंग स्टेशन पर वोट डाला जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी स्याही लगी उंगली दिखाई. हेमा मालिनी के अलावा नाना पाटेकर, संगीतकार विशाल ददलानी, निर्देशक और अभिनेता आशुतोष गोवारिकर के भाई अविनाश गोवारिकर ने भी वोट डाला.

