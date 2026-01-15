BMC Election 2026 Live Update: मुंबई में आज बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका (BMC) चुनाव के लिए मतदान हो रहा है. चार साल से प्रशासक के अधीन चल रही देश की सबसे अमीर नगर निगम के लिए 227 वार्डों में मतदाता अपने प्रतिनिधि चुनेंगे. सुबह से ही कई मतदान केंद्रों पर लंबी कतारें देखी गईं, वहीं चुनाव आयोग ने शांतिपूर्ण और निष्पक्ष मतदान के लिए कड़े इंतजाम किए हैं. इस बीच बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री और बीजेपी सांसद हेमा मालिनी ने BMC चुनावों के लिए मुंबई के एक पोलिंग स्टेशन पर वोट डाला जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी स्याही लगी उंगली दिखाई. हेमा मालिनी के अलावा नाना पाटेकर, संगीतकार विशाल ददलानी, निर्देशक और अभिनेता आशुतोष गोवारिकर के भाई अविनाश गोवारिकर ने भी वोट डाला.

हेमा मालिनी, नाना पाटेकर समेत इन बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने डाला वोट

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting her vote for the BMC elections, Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini says, "I urge everyone to come out and vote. Just like I came this morning to vote. If you want security, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads in Mumbai, then we all have to… pic.twitter.com/bwXqPGueFl — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote for the BMC elections, Actor Nana Patekar says, "... I understand that the sign of my existence is to vote and for this I travelled 3-4 hours (from Pune) and I am returning immediately. So please do vote." pic.twitter.com/HL7yHUvcaR — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote for the BMC elections, Musician Vishal Dadlani says, "...Hopefully, whoever wins will hold the elections on time. This is very important for the country, for democracy. But given the state of our city in the last few days, the hope is that… pic.twitter.com/v9vGyNuJ52 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: After voting for Maharashtra civic elections 2026, director and actor Ashutosh Gowariker's brother, Avinash Gowariker, says, "I voted today. Everything is good, the venue is comfortable, there's no problem with anything except the fact that there are no voting… pic.twitter.com/qgy26gKJMZ — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

