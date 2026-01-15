BMC Election 2026 Live Update: मुंबई में आज बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका (BMC) चुनाव के लिए मतदान हो रहा है. चार साल से प्रशासक के अधीन चल रही देश की सबसे अमीर नगर निगम के लिए 227 वार्डों में मतदाता अपने प्रतिनिधि चुनेंगे. सुबह से ही कई मतदान केंद्रों पर लंबी कतारें देखी गईं, वहीं चुनाव आयोग ने शांतिपूर्ण और निष्पक्ष मतदान के लिए कड़े इंतजाम किए हैं. इस बीच बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री और बीजेपी सांसद हेमा मालिनी ने BMC चुनावों के लिए मुंबई के एक पोलिंग स्टेशन पर वोट डाला जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी स्याही लगी उंगली दिखाई. हेमा मालिनी के अलावा नाना पाटेकर, संगीतकार विशाल ददलानी, निर्देशक और अभिनेता आशुतोष गोवारिकर के भाई अविनाश गोवारिकर ने भी वोट डाला.

हेमा मालिनी, नाना पाटेकर समेत इन बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने डाला वोट

(SocialLY के साथ पाएं लेटेस्ट ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, वायरल ट्रेंड और सोशल मीडिया की दुनिया से जुड़ी सभी खबरें. यहां आपको ट्विटर, इंस्टाग्राम और यूट्यूब पर वायरल होने वाले हर कंटेंट की सीधी जानकारी मिलेगी. ऊपर दिखाया गया पोस्ट अनएडिटेड कंटेंट है, जिसे सीधे सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के अकाउंट से लिया गया है. लेटेस्टली स्टाफ द्वारा इसमें कोई बदलाव या एडिट नहीं किया गया है. सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट लेटेस्टली के विचारों और भावनाओं का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं करता है, हम इस पोस्ट में मौजूद किसी भी कंटेंट के लिए कोई जिम्मेदारी या दायित्व स्वीकार नहीं करते हैं.)