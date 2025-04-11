Delhi Rain Red Alert: दिल्ली-NCR में अचानक बदला मौसम, धूल भारी आंधी से बढ़ी टेंशन; मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया रेड अलर्ट (Watch Video)

Photo- ANI & PTI

Delhi Weather Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम अचानक बदल गया है, जिसके चलते शाम को तेज धूल भरी आंधी और काले बादलों ने पूरे शहर को अपने आगोश में ले लिया. जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम से लेकर कई इलाकों में धूल भरी आंधी और तेज हवाओं का असर देखने को मिला. पेड़ों की टहनियां टूटकर गिर गईं, जिससे सड़कों पर जाम लग गया. भारतीय मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने इस बदलते मौसम को लेकर रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है, जो रात 9 बजे तक प्रभावी रहेगा.

अनुमान है कि 70 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं. इसके साथ ही हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और गरज के साथ छींटे भी पड़ सकते हैं.

ये भी पढें: आज का मौसम: दिल्ली में बादल छाए, हल्की बारिश के आसार

दिल्ली और नोएडा में धूल भारी आंधी

VIDEO | Delhi witnesses sudden weather change as dust storm hits parts of city. Visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium area. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#Delhi #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/1BIe21EgFm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2025

Watch: Delhi witnesses a sudden change in weather with strong winds and dust storms, reducing visibility pic.twitter.com/yT8HItGZoo — IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2025

एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट्स संचालन प्रभावित

Hi, the weather is playing a role in this delay. Flights are impacted due to congestion caused by bad weather in Delhi. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen situation, which is beyond our control. ~Shreya — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 11, 2025

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (thunderstorm/rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 11, 2025

मौसम विभाग का रेड अलर्ट जारी

Nowcast-1 (Strong T-storm-NCR) ⚠️ Season’s first properly organised squall line has developed over #Haryana and is moving Eastward towards #Delhi and #Ncr will be bringing duststorm with winds upto 50-95km/h along with loud lightning and light to moderate rains and heavy rains… https://t.co/ULqfVWegWU pic.twitter.com/rGFz6I3qdY — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) April 11, 2025

हरियाणा में भी अचानक बदला मौसम

इस मौसम का असर सिर्फ दिल्ली तक ही सीमित नहीं है. इसका असर हरियाणा के करनाल, पानीपत, गोहाना, सोनीपत, झज्जर, रोहतक, रेवाड़ी, नूंह और पलवल समेत कई जिलों में भी देखने को मिला.

फ्लाइट्स के आने-जाने पर पड़ा असर

खराब मौसम की वजह से दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट्स के आने-जाने पर भी असर पड़ा है. कई फ्लाइट्स में देरी हो सकती है या वे स्थगित हो सकती हैं. यात्रियों को सलाह दी गई है कि वे अपनी फ्लाइट्स का स्टेटस चेक करते रहें.

आईएमडी ने जारी की चेतावनी

आईएमडी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि इस समय खुले में जाने से बचें, खासकर किसानों और खेतों में काम करने वाले बच्चों को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है. जो लोग सड़क पर हैं, वे सुरक्षित जगहों पर रहें और मौसम के अपडेट पर नजर रखें.