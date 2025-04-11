Delhi Rain Red Alert: दिल्ली-NCR में अचानक बदला मौसम, धूल भारी आंधी से बढ़ी टेंशन; मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया रेड अलर्ट (Watch Video)
Photo- ANI & PTI

Delhi Weather Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम अचानक बदल गया है, जिसके चलते शाम को तेज धूल भरी आंधी और काले बादलों ने पूरे शहर को अपने आगोश में ले लिया. जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम से लेकर कई इलाकों में धूल भरी आंधी और तेज हवाओं का असर देखने को मिला. पेड़ों की टहनियां टूटकर गिर गईं, जिससे सड़कों पर जाम लग गया. भारतीय मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने इस बदलते मौसम को लेकर रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है, जो रात 9 बजे तक प्रभावी रहेगा.

अनुमान है कि 70 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं. इसके साथ ही हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और गरज के साथ छींटे भी पड़ सकते हैं.

दिल्ली और नोएडा में धूल भारी आंधी

एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट्स संचालन प्रभावित

मौसम विभाग का रेड अलर्ट जारी

हरियाणा में भी अचानक बदला मौसम

इस मौसम का असर सिर्फ दिल्ली तक ही सीमित नहीं है. इसका असर हरियाणा के करनाल, पानीपत, गोहाना, सोनीपत, झज्जर, रोहतक, रेवाड़ी, नूंह और पलवल समेत कई जिलों में भी देखने को मिला.

फ्लाइट्स के आने-जाने पर पड़ा असर

खराब मौसम की वजह से दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट्स के आने-जाने पर भी असर पड़ा है. कई फ्लाइट्स में देरी हो सकती है या वे स्थगित हो सकती हैं. यात्रियों को सलाह दी गई है कि वे अपनी फ्लाइट्स का स्टेटस चेक करते रहें.

आईएमडी ने जारी की चेतावनी

आईएमडी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि इस समय खुले में जाने से बचें, खासकर किसानों और खेतों में काम करने वाले बच्चों को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है. जो लोग सड़क पर हैं, वे सुरक्षित जगहों पर रहें और मौसम के अपडेट पर नजर रखें.