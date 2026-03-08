India Victory Celebration In Street: टी20 वर्ल्ड कप का खिताब जीतने के बाद देशवासियों ने सड़कों पर मनाया जश्न, देखें सेलिब्रेशन का दिल जीतने वाला वीडियो
Indian National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Scorecard Update: टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 का फाइनल आज यानी 8 मार्च को भारत राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट टीम बनाम न्यूजीलैंड राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट टीम के बीच खेला गया. दोनों टीमों के बीच यह मुकाबला अहमदाबाद (Ahmedabad) के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Stadium) में खेला गया. फाइनल मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड की टीम को 96 रनों से हरा दिया हैं. इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया ने नया इतिहास रच दिया हैं. लगातार दूसरी बार टीम इंडिया ने टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के खिताब पर अपना कब्जा जमाया हैं. टीम इंडिया तीसरा टी20 वर्ल्ड कप का खिताब जीतने वाली वर्ल्ड की पहली टीम बन गई हैं. इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत की कप्तानी सूर्यकुमार यादव (Suryakumar Yadav) कर रहे थे, जबकि न्यूजीलैंड की कमान मिचेल सैंटनर (Mitchell Santner) के हाथों में था. यह भी पढ़ें: India Beat New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final 2026: टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर लगातार तीसरी बार जीता आईसीसी का खिताब, ये है भारतीय टीम के फतह के 3 बड़े कारण

टीम इंडिया की ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद भारतीय फैंस ने देश के अलग- अलग हिस्सों में जश्न मनाया है. जिसका खुबसूरत वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं जिसमें से कुछ निचे दिए गए है.

देखें सेलिब्रेशन का दिल जीतने वाला वीडियो